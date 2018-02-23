Snow falling across some areas of Puget Sound; storm to dump 1-2 feet on mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Snow was falling across some areas of the Puget Sound region Friday night, while the Cascades are expected to get clobbered with 1 to 2 feet of snow this weekend.

"The most significant snow overnight into Saturday morning will be for the foothills and mountains," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. "Tonight, we will see an inch on I-5 north of King County and (an inch) south of King County. We will see more than 2 inches for Hood Canal and foothills. The spots above 1,000 feet will get more than 5 inches."

The Washington State Department of Transportation crews were trying to keep major highways clear.

But Mason (County) Transit issued an alert at 6 p.m. Friday that "due to snow and bad road conditions, we are suspending all route and bus services for the safety of our drivers and passengers."

Most snow will be falling on the mountains this weekend. Kelley said the mountain passes will have closures and delays all weekend.

1-2 feet of snow possible Cascades Sat evng thru Sun aftn. Snow level around 1000 feet. Cascade passes will be affected. Be prepared for heavy snow, have an emergency kit, & get latest pass conditions by:

1) calling 511,

"The winds will pick up this weekend with some strong gusts early Sunday morning," Kelley said.

"As we head into the weekend, the snow level rises a bit from the surface to above 500 feet and that will help out the metro area as we gradually thaw out a bit. Next week we have a few dry days, but it looks like March roars in like a lion. It looks like more lowland snow later next week -- oh my."