Man sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting children

TACOMA, Wash. — Shawn Morgan, 45, was sentenced Friday to 60 years to life in prison for sex crimes with multiple child victims.

Morgan has been convicted by a Pierce County Superior Court jury last December of five counts of first-degree rape and five counts of first-degree child molestation.

Morgan’s former girlfriend, Kierra Hall, 27, told her rehabilitation counselor in 2015 that she and Morgan sexually assaulted a young boy on November 24, 2015. Hall said Morgan also had child pornography in his trailer. Hall believed the children in the pornography appeared to be between 2 and 13.

There were a total of four victims in the case.

Hall pleaded guilty last September to three counts of child rape and one count of child molestation. She is expected to be sentenced next month.