× Man charged in drive-by shooting targeting Eatonville teen

TACOMA, Wash. — A man suspected of orchestrating a drive-by shooting targeting an Eatonville teen has pleaded not guilty to a charge related to the incident.

The News Tribune reports the teen’s father confronted a gunman who was shooting into the bedroom area of their trailer on Wednesday.

Court documents say the father shot Bryson Smith as he pointed the gun at him.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Asagai Jr. and a 17-year-old boy who arrived at the residence with Smith fled but were arrested 20 minutes later.

According to charging papers, Asagai contacted Smith after he suspected that teen had robbed him.

Investigators say the teen’s father is not expected to face criminal charges since he was justified in shooting Smith.