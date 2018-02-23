Jorge Martinez and Jose Nava: Murder suspects wanted in Marysville

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE —

The hunt is on for murder suspects, Jorge Nava Martinez, a.k.a. ‘Speedy’ and Jose Antonio Nava, a.k.a. ‘Chi Chi.’

Both are known gang members, convicted felons and considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Marysville detectives say they attacked, robbed and shot a man in the back of the head in the Village Inn parking lot on Tuesday night. The victim died from his injuries on Thursday night.

Two suspects have already been arrested.

Detectives say either Martinez or Nava is the triggerman. “Evidence indicates that one of these two new suspects fired the handgun that ultimately took the victims life,” said Sgt. James Maples of the Marysville Investigation unit.

Detectives say both took off after the shooting in a white Dodge Durango with Washington state license plates BHL1688, that they could still be driving.

Investigators say the murder stemmed from the suspects knowing the victim had recently won several thousand dollars from a casino. They say one of the suspects already arrested was a friend of the victim and admitted to helping plan to rob him.

The two arrested suspects are booked in the Snohomish County Jail on Assault 1 and Robbery 1 charges.

Martinez is 31 years old. Nava is 30 years old.

Both have ties to Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to their arrests.