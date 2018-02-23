Help ID Tacoma ‘smash and grab’ thief

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Detectives are hoping you can help track down a thief who hit earlier this month — and quick — pulling up next to the victims car, busting out the passenger side window and taking luggage from Kelly Lane, who was about to go on a trip. “Luckily my passport was in my purse, but they got copies of my airplane tickets, they got $2,800 worth of gift certificates to Fairmont hotels, they got StubHub tickets to a soccer game out of the country, they got all my jewelry to the trip,” said Lane.

“We’re dealing with a case here of crime of opportunity,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Shelbie Boyd. “February 2nd, around 10am, individual parked their vehicle at a business to pickup his wife. They were taking her to the airport and while the vehicle was parked and unoccupied with their luggage inside, a black or dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer pulled up, got out of the car, busted the window out and took off with the luggage.”

Locating that Black Chevy Trailblazer with a missing back, left hub cap is what detectives need your help with. The victim says she later spotted it and snapped the photo above that Kelly believes is the same SUV that the 'smash and grab' thief drove. She says she's seen it around town twice since the break-in.

If you can help detectives find it, or know anything that can help identify the thief, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.