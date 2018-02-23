Help ID business burglar whose hopeful pot shop score turned into total bust

WANTED IN LYNNWOOD —

‘Bummer, dude!’ I’m sure something like that spewed from this destructive business burglar’s mouth after what he thought was going to be a big pot shop score — turned out to be a total bust.

Lynnwood Police explain why and hope you can help identify the wannabe cannabis crook.

“On January 29th, sometime overnight, when the building wasn’t occupied, the suspect found an unlocked door, entered into the business and then forced entry into several other businesses, looking for items to steal,” said Lynnwood Det. Frazer Kennedy. “Once inside the building the suspect looked around, checked a couple doors and walked through the hallway, finding some areas that he had to force entry into, one being a supply closet, the other an empty business. He came back down an upstairs hallway, looked at the signage on the door and it looks like a soon-to-be marijuana dispensary and after several attempts of kicking at the door, gained entry into that business as well, finding nothing inside because the business is not yet setup for business.”

Detectives say he did get away with a laptop from the building on Highway 99.

They also say the same thing I can’t stress enough: Good security cameras get great results. "We're very impressed by the videos that were taken from the business,” said Det. Kennedy. “There are a lot of times where we run into problems that, when it comes time for prosecution, if we have video alone that it's not enough to identify and get a conviction through the prosecutor's office. This video is very clear. The suspect's face. The description's you can get from him, that he's very identifiable from the video. We're looking for information to identify who this is. Obviously, if the person is going to that extreme to gain access into businesses, it probably isn't the first time that he's committed thefts and before he goes into an occupied business, or uses more force, we'd like to find out who he is and get him under arrest."

Detectives think he's white, in his mid-to-late 20's, 5’8” to 5’10” and weighs 150 to 165 pounds.

If you know this his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).