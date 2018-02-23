Face filler fraudster: Help ID woman who duped plastic surgeon for expensive beauty service

WANTED IN KIRKLAND —

Take a look at the “before” photo of a woman about to get a face filler injection at a plastic surgeon’s office in Kirkland. There’s no “after” shot for this patient though — because she took off right after the procedure — duping the doctor for nearly $5,000 worth of beauty service.

Kirkland Police say she said her name was “Maryann Kathleen Agne” — that was a lie, so detectives hope you know who this bold conwoman really is.

“She called on the 23rd of January for an appointment the next day,” said Kirkland Police Lt. Rob Saloum. “Some information was taken and an appointment was set and she showed up on the 24th. More forms were filled out about having a procedure done, basically it`s a type of injection to fill in the under areas, for the creases and laugh-lines. After the service was done and the service was approximately $4800 of service, they came in to run the credit card on a portable scanner and she excused herself for a minute and left the office and took off without paying. Left her jacket behind. Subsequently, the contact information was found to be false.”

Detectives says she's around 5’4” and weighs about 145 pounds -- and don't be fooled by her red hair -- it sounds to me like it's part of her well-planned ploy. “Something else that was unique is she was wearing a wig, a red wig and she stated she was going through chemotherapy at the University of Washington, so again, we don`t know if this is true, or just part of the rouse and if the wig was just for effect, to hide her actual appearance. I can`t remember our agency dealing with something quite like this. When I talked to one of the people at the surgery center, they had never had this happen to them, so yeah, it`s pretty gutsy to go in there and have some type of surgical procedure done and then flee."

If anything about her rings a bell -- the face, the wig, the story she gave the plastic surgeon's office -- contact Crime Stoppers and give detectives your tip.

It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your information leads to her arrest.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.