Ex-prison guard sentenced to life without parole for murder of Kennewick woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A former prison guard who kidnapped and murdered a Kennewick woman will die in prison.

The Tri-City Herald reports Judge Cameron Mitchell on Friday sentenced Theresa Wiltse to life without parole for the murder of 69-year-old Sandra Harris.

Wiltse, who lived in Connell, forced her way into Harris’ home when Harris was there alone in November 2016. Evidence showed Harris was shot and wounded there before being driven away.

Wiltse used a voice modulator to distort her voice, making calls to demand $250,000 ransom from Sandra Harris’ husband Randy Harris.

Before Wiltse collected the cash, Sandra Harris died and her body was left off a rural road south of Kennewick.

Wiltse pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in January, two weeks before she was supposed to face a jury trial.

Wiltse declined to speak at Friday’s sentencing hearing.