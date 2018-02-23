Chihuahua goes along for the ride as Seattle police chase stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A very frightened chihuahua went along for the ride late Thursday night as police chased a stolen car through Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Seattle police said they spotted the stolen white Lexus parked in front of a gas station near the 900 block of N.E. 65th St. just before midnight. The car had been linked to several armed robberies throughout the day.

Police said two suspects jumped in the car and sped off, driving the wrong way down Roosevelt Way N.E. at 70 mph before clipping another car and rolling over.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers quickly arrested the passenger, but had to bring in firefighters to get the 21-year-old driver out. The driver suffered a broken collarbone in the crash.

Firefighters also rescued the chihuahua from the car. There was no word on whether the dog belonged to the suspects or the owner of the stolen car.

The people in the car that was clipped weren’t hurt.

The driver of the stolen car was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude and possession of stolen property. Robbery detectives are investigating whether the suspect is connected to the armed robberies.