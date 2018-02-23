× Bremerton High School closed after threat

BREMERTON – Classes at Bremerton High School are canceled today as officials investigate an unverified threat.

The school district put out the notification just before 7 a.m. Friday.

“Because safety is our top priority, we are evaluating the situation and canceling classes as a precaution,” a school district official said in a release.

No word on what the threat contained or who it targeted.

Classes were also canceled Friday at all Blaine schools due to an email threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.