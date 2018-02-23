Bremerton High School closed after threat
BREMERTON – Classes at Bremerton High School are canceled today as officials investigate an unverified threat.
The school district put out the notification just before 7 a.m. Friday.
“Because safety is our top priority, we are evaluating the situation and canceling classes as a precaution,” a school district official said in a release.
No word on what the threat contained or who it targeted.
Classes were also canceled Friday at all Blaine schools due to an email threat.
This is a developing story and will be updated.