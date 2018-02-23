× Blaine schools canceled Friday after email threat

BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine School District canceled all classes on Friday after receiving an email threat the night before.

District officials said in an online post that the email was immediately forwarded to Blaine police officers who began investigating.

They released this update at 7:30 a.m.:

“Blaine School District Staff are in consultation this morning with local law enforcement officials specific to the nature of the threat that was received on Thursday night. What we are learning is that there are multiple threats of a similar, if not identical, context surfacing in other areas of the State, as well as nationally, in the last 24 hours. Law enforcement staff are in the process of reaching out to other jurisdictions in an attempt to further consider common threads. As we receive updates from our law enforcement officials, we will post that information to this site. We are committed to assuring that all staff, students, and patrons are safe, before school is allowed to resume.”

Classes at Bremerton High School were also canceled as officials investigated an unverified threat there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

48.993723 -122.747119