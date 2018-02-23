Aaron Johnson: High-Violent Offender convicted of hotel attack with infant in room — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Department of Corrections officers say High-Violent Offender, Aaron Johnson, has a serious anger problem.

He’s breaking probation for a domestic violence assault where he attacked the mother of his child in a Kennewick hotel room — with the infant in the room — the baby’s cries and its mother’s screams so loud that numerous neighbors called 911.

He’s also been convicted of other domestic violence crimes, thefts and drugs.

DOC officers say Johnson was last living in Richland and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

He’s 30 years old, 6’1” and weighs around 175 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.