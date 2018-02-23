Karl Redmond: Five-time felon accused of shooting neighbor with richochet blast

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Crossing paths with this five-time felon could get you hurt, or killed — just ask Karl Redmond’s neighbor who Federal Way Police say got shot by Redmond’s reckless ricochet blast.

“He said that he was in the apartment walkway, on the stairway, when Karl and his girlfriend walked by,” said Cathy Schrock with Federal Way Police. “The victim reported that he moved out of the way as they walked down, Karl went into the apartment, came back out, he had a gun in his pocket, exchanged some words with the victim and an altercation verbally occurred and then Redmond’s believed to have shot into the side of the building, right next to where this gentleman was standing and the shrapnel, basically, from the building, injured the victim’s legs and feet.”

Redmond has been on the run ever since the early November shooting.

He’s wanted in King County for assault, illegally having a gun and for violating a domestic violence protection order. His rap sheet has prior convictions for all three of those charges, as well as a burglary bust.

Police think he’s hiding in King County and say he has a disturbing history of putting his kids in harm’s way. “His children were in the car. He had just put them in the car minutes before the shooting and in other cases that he had been involved with, with us, his children were also present during assaults and things like that, so he’s not afraid to commit crimes in front of children, or recklessly, so we definitely would like to bring him into custody. We think he’s a danger to any society, whatever city he might be in. If he’s willing to shoot at someone for just maybe not getting out his way as he’s walking up and down a stairwell, then he’s willing to hurt anyone,” said Schrock.

Karl Redmond is 25 years old, 5’11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has tattoos on both forearms.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding — stay away — and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.