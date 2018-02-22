Snow, cold and black ice greet commuters; more snow expected Friday

SEATTLE -- Black ice and snow covered most roadways as a cold winter storm held the Pacific Northwest in its grips.

Many schools and colleges were closed or opening late Thursday morning while collisions blocked roads throughout the region.

The National Weather Service Seattle says there was one inch of snow at Sea-Tac Airport at 10 p.m. Wednesday. More fell throughout the night.

Other locations like Lakewood saw about 3 inches of snow.

4 inches in Edgewood! #snowstretch is from our previous 3 inches last weekend - he is happy! @katieboerTV #wasnow pic.twitter.com/Qm3I74ZqGk — Luke Meyers (@hazardlm) February 22, 2018

NWS Seattle said this is only the 5th time in the past 25 years that there has been an inch or more snow in Seattle after Feb. 15.

Cold temperatures left a layer of ice on roads and sidewalks. There were slowdowns stretching for about 10 miles Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Pierce and Thurston counties.

Officers have worked and are still working several accidents this morning. If you must drive please drive safely! #SeattleSnow — Burien Police (@BurienPD) February 22, 2018

This is a steep hill on 55th Ave S in Kent and there are literally half a dozen cars on all sides. People are just stuck. It’s ugly. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6VNGoJSrXb — Travis Mayfield 🌈🔥 (@TravisMayfield) February 22, 2018

The National Weather Service reported 1 to 4 inches of snow in the Portland area and another half inch was expected during the day.

What's ahead? Possibly more snow for some, coming in Friday.