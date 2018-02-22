Slick roads and COLD temps overnight, then more snow Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Record lows could be tied or broken again Friday morning -- and then will we see some more snow!

The National Weather Service in Seattle said Sea-Tac is forecast to reach 27 degrees, tying a record for that date set in 2011. Olympia's forecast low is 19 degrees; its record of 20 degrees on Feb. 23 was set in 2005. And Hoquiam's forecast flow is 26 degrees; its record was 27 in 2017.

The NWS said, however, that this will be the last night with lows in the upper teens and 20s. The lows on Friday night will be in the 30s. Whoop!

The roads will be icy Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As temps drop, we are responding to an increased number of crashes. Less traveled side roads around the county are freezing over. Drive safe pic.twitter.com/rhsK3O3reP — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 23, 2018

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Friday starts out cold and dry, but ends up wet, sloppy and snowy.

The timeline for the start of the new snowfall roughly is 10 a.m. for the Bellingham area and North Coast, noon for Everett and Mount Vernon, 2 p.m. for Lewis and Thurston counties, and 4 p.m. for just about everyone.

"Right now it is looking like everyone sees an inch of snow, but the foothills and convergence zone get more," Kelley says. "By 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, heavy mountain snow -- but the snow level remains very low so expect sticking snow overnight for towns about 500 feet east of I-5."

Kelley says it will snow up in the mountains all weekend, so expect possible closures up at the passes. The lowlands, on the other hand, will have gusty, sloppy rain and rain/snow mixed all weekend.