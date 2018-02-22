× Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

SEATTLE — Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man.

The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

A tibia and fibula attached to a left human foot with a white ankle sock in a black running shoe was found in December on a Vancouver Island beach in the hamlet of Jordan River.

The Sooke Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent the leg to the coroners’ service. The News Mirror of Sooke, British Columbia, reports it was confirmed, after DNA testing, that the foot and leg belonged to Okumoto.