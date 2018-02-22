× Naval Base Kitsap closed after man tells officers he has IED; nearby residents told to ‘shelter in place’

BREMERTON, Wash. — Naval Base Kitsap was closed Thursday morning when a man trying to enter the base allegedly told officers he had an Improvised Explosive Device on his body and in his vehicle.

Those located within certain boundaries were encouraged to “shelter in place” as officers investigated the incident, according to the Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management.

Those boundaries are: West of Highway 3, East of Clear Creek Road, North of Mountain View Road, South of NW Peterson Rd. If you reside in this area and have a personal emergency that is not life threatening please call 360-307-5983.

A shelter in place means residents should remain indoors and away from windows.

Man claims he has ‘IED’

About 9 a.m., a man drove a black SUV onto Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Trident, a base spokesperson said.

The vehicle was stopped at the gate, and the man told officers he had an “Improvised Explosive Device” on his body and the vehicle.

The driver was apprehended, and officers are assessing the vehicle.

Captain Alan Schrader with Naval Base Kitsap said at 1:12 p.m. the “situation is under control.”

Gates on the base were closed Thursday. Police activity closed both directions of State Route 3 near milepost 48 in Kitsap County.

The NBK-Keyport gate has reopened since this morning’s closure, according to the base.

Anyone seeking further information is asked to follow updates on Facebook, 1610 AM or call the base information hotline at 360-315-4636.

Naval Base Kitsap is a U.S. Navy base on the Kitsap Peninsula occupying 10,000 acres. It was created in 2004 when Naval Station Bremerton and Naval Submarine Base Bangor merged.

The base serves as the home base for the Navy’s fleet in West Puget Sound and provides support to surface ships and nuclear submarines that port in Bremerton and Bangor.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.