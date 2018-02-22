LIVE UPDATES: 125 school districts delayed or closed in Western Washington after snow

More than 125 school districts were delayed or closed Thursday morning after a widespread snowstorm overnight.
Click here for our list that updates every 10 minutes and watch Q13 News This Morning 4:30 – 10 a.m. for live weather and traffic updates across Western Washington.
Stay on this page for live updates below:
Its a snow day in the @CityofSeattle #Q13FOX Be sure to check our forecast with @katieboerTV to see what to expect next. #wawx pic.twitter.com/VfI9dpQgEC
— Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) February 22, 2018
EB SR-18 in the Peasley Canyon, this collision is being cleared right now. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/lyUPcpgXhm
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
Lorch Poll.
Do you like snow? Yes or no?
🌨❄️🌨❄️ pic.twitter.com/GrBsBgN7M4
— Matt Lorch (@MattLorchQ13Fox) February 22, 2018
NB I-5 still wresting with over 10 miles of backups moving from Nisqually up to the Lakewood area. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/CgVWbSBoCk
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
ALL CLEAR on WB SR 522 @ W Main St. pic.twitter.com/n5MJiqx9ta
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 22, 2018
This is a steep hill on 55th Ave S in Kent and there are literally half a dozen cars on all sides. People are just stuck. It’s ugly. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6VNGoJSrXb
— Travis Mayfield 🌈🔥 (@TravisMayfield) February 22, 2018
Good morning! Here's 4 things to note today: pic.twitter.com/XUpkc7uytg
— Katie Boer (@katieboerTV) February 22, 2018
Driving down I-5 S from Lakewood to a Olympia.. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/CPuWOARJX1
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) February 22, 2018
Measuring over 10 miles of slowing on NB I-5 through Thurston and Pierce counties. Keep those speeds in check and don't spin out. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/hDJK4K67Cl
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
WB 90 MP 93 lane 1 now open. We appreciate good Samaritans stopping to help at collision scenes before we arrive. However, please use extreme caution like staying away from an icy roadway behind a guardrail or staying in your vehicle. jb pic.twitter.com/xQcTTqxJ8A
— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 22, 2018
Many schools that were DELAYED are now CLOSED for the day. Our list updates every 10 minutes here: http://q13fox.com/closures
Yuck! Extremely slushy, icy roads in Lacey this morning @ Pac Hwy & Bridgeport. Please drive for the conditions! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/tTboGICY8X
— Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) February 22, 2018
#Monroe: WB SR 522 @ W Main St a crash is blocking the left lane. pic.twitter.com/lwfZDbXzZF
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 22, 2018
.@wastatepatrol on scene of 2 separate collisions WB I-90 Easton & WB I-90 Elk Heights. Easton collision is a 1 semi, minor injury partially blocking. Elk Heights collision is a 1 passenger car, non-injury partially blocking. HWY IS ICY! USE CAUTION TRAVELING IN NCWA! pic.twitter.com/d8yyE6JdBd
— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 22, 2018
SUPER SLICK conditions on I-5 in #Blaine this morning. Nothing blocking currently, but multiple vehicles are rolled over on the shoulders. Please, take it slow this morning 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/M1UOJzFCNN
— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) February 22, 2018
CLEARED to the right shoulder on NB SR 167 just south of SR 18. pic.twitter.com/gI0iv0to7a
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 22, 2018
Thankfully, @wsdot is on the scene here NB 167 near 18. Hopefully cleared soon. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/MQZEAmQVSs
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
It's another frigid start around the area. Lots of school closures & delays. We are seeing big problems on slick roads already. What does it look like in your neighborhood? Send pics/video to us. It helps us tell the story on #Q13FOX. Be safe. #WaWx @katieboerTV pic.twitter.com/dgGKD94WuX
— Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) February 22, 2018
Pierce and Thurston Counties, you're in terrible shape. Crippling snow, while not deep, has been a huge hurdle this morning. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/p8ZPZgl9cS
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
Snow in Port Townsend @MJMCDERMOTT pic.twitter.com/WV7v9otK6z
— Haylie Clement (@HaylieClement) February 22, 2018
Two problems in this picture.1) the accident on NB 167 near 18 in the HOT lane. and 2) driver standing on the side of the road, outside their car, on their phone with their back to traffic…..stay in your car. especially on slick days. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/WWA6lPEHAb
— Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 22, 2018
There are more than 125 school closures and delays for Thursday, Feb. 22!
🚌 Our list is updated every 10 minutes: https://t.co/7RZBjSp2HT
📺 Watch live news on #Q13FOX: https://t.co/NBJVqdeTOO pic.twitter.com/68u6pLPyFE
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) February 22, 2018
Car into a sign and into a ditch on 277th in Kent. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KQ7Tcx07lz
— Travis Mayfield 🌈🔥 (@TravisMayfield) February 22, 2018
@katieboerTV a heavy amount here in the Eatonville area. pic.twitter.com/kqQZj97v9N
— Kevin Bye (@KevinBye1) February 22, 2018
Whew! Those northerly winds are still funneling in some COLD arctic air! Not AS COLD as yesterday… but shesh–it's still freezing. WC 'feels like' teens this morning for a number of spots #WaWx @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/7SQpzThOwU
— Katie Boer (@katieboerTV) February 22, 2018