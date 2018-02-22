× Instant Pot warns of recall after some cookers melt

Instant Pot wants consumers to check their multicookers to make sure your unit isn’t part of a small batch that reportedly can overheat and melt.

The Canadian company posted about the voluntary recall in a Facebook group on Feb. 17, saying:

“We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label. We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).”

Instant Pot plans on providing customers more information about how to get a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker if your model has one of the above mentioned batch codes.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using affected cookers and call the company at 1-800-828-7280 and select option 2.