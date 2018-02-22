× 2 charged in ‘tragic’ stabbing death after mushroom deal goes bad, prosecutors say

TACOMA — Two men in their 20s are charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed a man during a psychedelic mushroom deal gone wrong.

Addison Bishop, 26, and Jordan Boshears, 22, are charged with second-degree murder. They are being held in Pierce County Jail in lieu of bond.

Mushrooms and a Fatal Stabbinghttps://t.co/bhMbDsjDJk pic.twitter.com/tOx4NLgRl9 — Pierce Co Prosecutor (@PCProsecutor) February 22, 2018

According to court documents:

On Wednesday, officers responded to calls of a stabbing on South Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. They found 27-year-old Tyler Zimmerman lying in his front yard with a stab wound to his back. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Officers contacted a witness, and learned that the witness and Zimmerman tried to buy $300 in mushrooms from Bishop and Boshears. The witness told police that Zimmerman gave the suspects $300, but did not want to go through with the deal once he saw the mushrooms.

Zimmerman wanted to get his money back, but the suspects refused. They started to fight, and it moved out onto the front yard. The witness told police that during the fight, Zimmerman fell to the ground and asked, “Ow, what did you hit me with? What did you hit me with?” He then collapsed.

Bishop and Boshears were arrested. Boshears is being held on $500,000 bail, and Bishop on $1 million bail.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist called the case “unusual and tragic.”

“But buying and selling illegal drugs can be a dangerous business,” Lindquist said.