Winter weather advisory issued for Tacoma, and Kitsap, Jefferson counties

TACOMA, Wash. - The National Weather Service issued a winter-weather advisory for parts of Western Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday and applies to the Tacoma area, as well as Admiralty Inlet, Bremerton, Gig Harbor, Silverdale, Port Townsend and the surrounding ares.

Q13 News chief meteorologist Walter Kelley said there's "a snowy night on tap" around the region.

"Most of us will get less than an inch, but many will see up to 3 inches," he said. "Seattle and Tacoma are expecting to get a little snow on the grass but the Coast, Olympia, Chehalis, Port Angeles, San Juans, Mount Vernon will get around 2 inches. The Convergence zone, Hood Canal and the foothills will get the most."

Kelley said the morning commute will likely be icy as temperatures remain below freezing.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, but another round of snow is expected Friday afternoon.

"This one looks like it will be for the Eastside, foothills and mountains," Kelley said. "The passes look messy Friday night. A foot of new snow for the ski areas Saturday morning, so I’d expect delays or closures again up there."

More lowland snow is on the way over the weekend, but the snow level should stay above the Seattle metro area and mostly will be focused above 500 feet.