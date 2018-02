Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Jacques White runs a non-profit called Long Live the Kings which was started more than three decades to restore wild salmon.

He told Q13 News' Alex Lewis that initial efforts started on Orcas Island, where the group’s founder developed his own backyard Chinook hatchery.

Since then, Long Live the Kings has lead hatchery programs that aim to bring steelhead and salmon back from the brink of extinction while providing fishing opportunities for anglers and Orcas.