Roads icy, schools closed after Pacific Northwest snowstorm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major highways in the Portland metro area are passable after a storm that dropped 3 inches of snow on Oregon’s largest city.

But many roads, particularly those in neighborhoods, remain icy after a night in which temperatures dipped into the 20s. Many drivers decided not to take any chances, with traffic lighter than usual during the Wednesday morning commute.

Though there have been spinouts, no major crashes have been reported.

School districts throughout Oregon and southwest Washington canceled or delayed classes Wednesday. Many government offices are opening late.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with above-freezing temperatures in the afternoon. There is a chance of light snow in the evening.