Police ask for help to ID Tacoma package thief who stole Brian Bosworth Seahawks jersey

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected package thief who stole a Seahawks Brian Bosworth jersey that was a surprise Valentine's Day gift for the victim's son and a pair of of purple Retro 6 Jordans.

The thief hit on Feb. 14th in the 2900 block of S. 17th.

"She’s a white female, early 30s and the interesting thing is she was so comfortable in doing this, she was having her cigarette the entire time. Walked up with her cigarette, took a couple puffs, grabbed the package and just walked off the porch with it," Officer Shelbie Boyd said of the suspect.

Police say she appeared to be following the UPS truck and stole the package about a minute after it was delivered.

"Be aware. If you see a car kind of tailing behind one of these delivery vehicles. You can call that in. We can go and figure out why it is that they’re tailing the UPS driver. Maybe they’re just waiting for their package or maybe they’re waiting for your package," said Boyd.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case. If you know her name, call the hot line at 1-800-222-8477 or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.