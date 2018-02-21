× NBA returning to Seattle? Kind of. Warriors, Kings to reportedly play preseason game in October

SEATTLE – The NBA is reportedly returning to Seattle, but it’s definitely not the way SuperSonics fans have hoped.

The Sacramento Bee reported sources have told it that the Kings and the Golden State Warriors will play a preseason game Oct. 6. The Bee reports the game will be at KeyArena. Renovations by the Oak View Group are scheduled to begin in October, and it’s not clear how that timing would work.

There will be plenty of subplots for Sonics fans.

For starters, the Warriors feature Kevin Durant, whom the Sonics drafted No. 2 overall in the 2007 draft. Durant played all of one season in Seattle before the team was shipped off to Oklahoma City.

The Kings, on the other hand, were reportedly quite close to moving to Seattle themselves and becoming a new iteration of the Sonics. In 2013, Chris Hansen and Steve Ballmer made a play to buy the team and move it to Seattle, but the deal fell through.