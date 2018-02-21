× Get creative if you’re sneaking in snacks: Cinemark theaters ban large bags

If you want to sneak those giant candy bars into the movie theaters, you’re going to have to be creative.

Cinemark announced that it will no longer allow movie-goers to bring large bags into its theaters. The chain said bags and packages larger than 12-inches by 12-inches by 6-inches will be banned beginning Thursday.

Cinemark said it mad the move “in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

Cinemark operates five theaters in Washington, with locations in Federal Way, Olympia, Tacoma and Bellevue.

In 2015, Regal Cinemas enacted a new policy allowing them to check customers’ bags when they go to the theater.