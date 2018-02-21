FBI to give update on 2001 slaying of Seattle prosecutor Thomas Wales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The second-highest ranking Department of Justice official is in Seattle on Wednesday to hold a press conference on the unsolved murder of a federal prosecutor.

Thomas Wales was shot and killed in his Seattle home in October of 2001. The FBI believes he was killed because of his work as an assistant United States Attorney investigating fraud.

Despite countless leads and a $1 million reward for information, the FBI has yet to make an arrest in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is providing an update Wednesday on the unsolved slaying.

Wales, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle, was shot as he worked in the basement of his home on Oct. 11, 2001. According to ballistics tests, the murder weapon was a Makarov pistol outfitted with a replacement barrel.

"For the persons that were involved in this, I would say we're never gonna stop coming after you," said Jay S. Tabb, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of FBI Seattle. "We will absolutely put together the evidence that we need to bring the killers to justice and we're coming for you so always consider that when you go to sleep at night, when you walk outside in the morning. Always be looking over your shoulder because eventually, we're gonna be there."

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports the FBI has found evidence suggesting a hired gunman may have killed Wales. The Times cited an FBI official familiar with the investigation.

