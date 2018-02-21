Bikini barista suit put on hold as city appeals injunction

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett, Washington, has filed an appeal after a federal judge ruled in favor of bikini baristas, who sued the city over new dress code ordinances that ban bare skin.

The Daily Herald reports the baristas’ lawsuit has been put on hold as the city appeals the judge’s decision in December to extend an injunction, preventing the city from enforcing its two laws.

The judge last month agreed to stay the case as the appeal proceeds.

A group of baristas and a coffee chain owner filed a lawsuit last year, claiming the city's regulations violated their civil rights, including freedom of expression.

Judge Marsha Pechman issued the preliminary injunction, saying the city's ordinances were likely too vague.

The city declined to comment about the appeal.