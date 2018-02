RENTON, Wash. — At least three lanes of northbound Interstate 405 were closed overnight as Washington State Patrol investigated a wrong way wreck. It happened near Talbot Road just before 3:00 a.m.

Troopers say two cars were involved and the wrong way driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries.

WSP hopes to reopen all lanes by 5:00 a.m. Troopers continue to investigate this morning.