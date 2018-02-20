Snow blankets south Puget Sound, coast — more on the way?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some snow continues to fall across south Puget Sound, increasing Tuesday evening, but we’re already seeing quite a bit around Grays Harbor, Pacific, Western Lewis and Thurston Counties this morning.

Seattle, Bremerton, Everett all have snow chances too -- but the best opportunity for accumulation in in the South Sound.

Models are all over the place on this system. Most models didn’t show snow moving up any farther north than Tacoma – either way, I’m not ruling it out.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says south of Olympia we could see 1-2” possible through Wednesday morning. The rest of us south of Skagit County could see a chance of up to a half inch. But snow accumulations are being upped now as new model runs come in.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The biggest trouble spots are Southwest Washington Coast, I-5 Corridor from SW Pierce, Thurston and Lewis County.

Our WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for southwest Washington has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING for Pacific, Wahkiakum and Cowlitz County until 4am Wednesday.

Slick Roads in the South Sound ---- Our WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for SW WA continues until 10pm tonight. Our STORM WARNING carries through 4am Wednesday. @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/sOk99hEWUs — Katie Boer (@katieboerTV) February 20, 2018

That means higher snow accumulations for SW Washington -- Lower Columbia I-5 corridor: St. Helens, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver.

How much? 1-2” now – midday, 3-7” later day/ tonight.

Areas like Snohomish County more likely to stay drier.

Here's the forecast by region:

SEATTLE/SHORELINE/KENT/KING CO:

Mostly cloudy, slight snow chances. Highs: upper 30s

EVERETT/EDMONDS/LYNNWOOD/SNOHOMISH CO:

Mostly cloudy in the north sound. SLIGHT snow chances, but it’s not expected this far north. Highs in mid to upper 30s. Colder wind chills

PIERCE CO/TACOMA/PUYALLUP:

Mostly cloudy, chance snow. Up to ½” snow possible. Highs upper 30s. Colder wind chills

EASTSIDE/BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND/ISSAQUAH:

Mostly cloudy. Small snow chance. Little to no accumulation. Highs upper 30s

EAST SOUND LOWLANDS/NORTHBEND, ENUMCLAW:

Mostly cloudy. Chance snow in the afternoon. Small or no accumulation. Highs mid/upper 30s

WHATCOM COUNTY/BELLINGHAM:

Increasing clouds. Staying drier but breezy with gusts up to 30-mph this afternoon. Highs: upper 30s, but it FEELS colder in the teens with wind chill