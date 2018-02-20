Seattle announces NHL season ticket drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash.—If you’ve dreamed about becoming a season-ticket holder for an NHL team is Seattle—that could soon be your reality.

Oak View Group and the City of Seattle announced the NHL on sale ticket deposit campaign will begin on March 1. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan made the announcement Tuesday during her State of the City address.

Hockey fans can make a refundable deposit for season tickets beginning on March 1 at 10:00 a.m. online here.

We will learn more details about the campaign at a press conference on Wednesday, February 28 with OVG CEO Tim Leiweke and Jerry Bruckheimer.