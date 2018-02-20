× Renton crews responding to report of house fire, explosions

RENTON, Wash. – Renton firefighters said were working to keep a house fire from spreading Tuesday afternoon after reports of explosions.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters said they were responding to the fire at 116th Ave. S.E. and Petrovitsky Rd.

The fire extended to the attic. Crews said there was a possible marijuana grow operation inside.

Crews were in a “defensive posture” because there were “hazards in the structure.”

A column of smoke was reportedly visible from downtown Renton.

Officials said to expect significant traffic delays in the area. 116th was closed from Petrovitsky to S.E. 184th St.

No further information was immediately available. This breaking news story will be updated. A Q13 News crew is on the way to the scene.

Units responding to house fire with explosions 116th Ave SE and Petrovitsky Rd. Visible smoke column seen from downtown. Expect heavy traffic delays as this is a major road. pic.twitter.com/4gY6lXtWwx — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) February 20, 2018