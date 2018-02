× One person critically burned in Puyallup mobile-home fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. – One person suffered critical burn injuries in a fire in Puyallup on Tuesday afternoon, Pierce County firefighters said.

Multiple units responded to the fire, and crews were using defensive tactics.

The fire was in a mobile home in the 10400 block of 160th St. Ct.

No further information was immediately available. This breaking news story will be updated.