Man shot, seriously wounded in Marysville parking lot; 2 suspects flee in SUV, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVLLE, Wash. -- A 31-year-old man involved in a fight with two other men was shot in the parking lot of the the Village Motor Inn on Tuesday night, and two suspects fled in what was believed to be a white SUV, police said.

The victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound, was rushed to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with a life-threatening injury, police Commander Mark Thomas said.

A 911 call came in at about 7 p.m. of shots fired in the north parking lot of the Village Motor Inn. Officers found a 31-year-old man on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

"We don't believe this is random," Thomas said. "We want the public to know that they're safe, that this wasn't a random act."