Homeowner shoots burglary suspect found crouching outside his children's bedroom window

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A homeowner who was awakened by noise at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday spotted a man crouching outside in the window well of his children’s bedroom, told him to stop trying to break in and then fired four shots, striking the potential intruder twice, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 24-year-old suspect was rushed to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to face charges related to two burglaries that day, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies recognized the suspect “due to his extensive history of burglary, theft and vehicle prowls,” the department said.

Deputies said the male and female homeowners said they were sleeping in their house — along with their infant and toddler — when they heard noises of footsteps outside and saw an exterior motion light go on.

“The husband went into their children’s bedroom and saw an unknown man standing in the window well; the husband told his wife to call 911 and to move their children to safety, then he pulled back the curtain and saw the suspect was crouched down with his face within inches of the glass. The husband told the deputies he was in fear for his family’s safety; he reportedly yelled at the suspect to stop and then fired four shots, striking him twice.”

The suspect is believed to have burglarized the shed of a home about a block down the street earlier that morning, the department said, and he was recently released from jail after serving nearly a month-long sentence for vehicle prowling.