Bellevue man hit, killed by street sweeper was bending down at time and may have been checking or tying shoe

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue man struck and killed by a street sweeper that was backing up may have been bending down to check or tie his shoe at the time, police said Tuesday.

Authorities and paramedics were called to the scene Monday near the intersection of 120th Avenue NE and 12th Street, where they found a man underneath a street sweeper. That person — later identified as a 44-year-old Bellevue man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early information indicates that the sweeper truck, which was being operated by a private contractor and was involved in construction activity at an apartment complex on the east side of the roadway, was backing up in a closed lane of 120th Avenue when the collision occurred,” Bellevue police said in a news release. “The driver of the sweeper truck is cooperating with the investigation, and no impairment is suspected on the part of the truck driver.”

On Tuesday, Bellevue police said they had reviewed traffic camera footage and saw that the pedestrian was kneeling down at the time he was hit, possible checking or tying his shoe.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bellevue police said the victim's identity will be released by the King County Medical Examiner's Office after his family has been notified.