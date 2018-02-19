× Woman suffers head injury in Kent drive-by shooting

KENT, Wash. — Police in Kent are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman with a head injury.

Kent police were called at about 12:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a drive-by shooting that resulted in a 21-year-old female getting shot in the head, just behind her ear.

The victim was in her bedroom when multiple shots were fired into the home. Two other adults and a baby were in the home as well, but none was injured.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Her injury was classified as non-critical.

Detective Melanie Robinson says it appears the home was targeted, but the reason was not known.

Robinson says they don’t have a suspect and have only limited information.