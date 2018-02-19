Wind ‘speed limit’ on I-90 bridge confuses drivers

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Any day on I-90 can be an adventure of sorts. The day after a major closure due to high winds, well, that’s a different story.

“I would say it`s kind of hellish,” said Sarah Wang, a Mercer Island resident who uses the floating bridge highway to get to work.

The bridge was closed Sunday after winds reached into the 40 mph range and waves crested at 2 feet.

I-90 is normally graded as safe for north winds up to around 45 mph But new construction for the Eastlink light rail changes conditions, according to Sound Transit.

The reasoning is because of a more recent study from Sound Transit that says north winds over 25 mph may compromise safety.

Joris Van de Bospoort nearly got stuck.

“I was going to rush and go through I-90. But I wasn't allowed. I was really surprised by that. I went through 520. Had to pay the toll,” he said.

We found a safety study from the early 1980s that almost predicted what happened Sunday: Icy air and heavy northern winds.

It's supposed to be rare, but Wang wants clarity on what wind speed will close the bridge so she can prepare

“So everyday we're like, can we take this route, or do we have to take that route?" she said.