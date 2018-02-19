× Pedestrian killed by street sweeper in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a street sweeper Monday morning in Bellevue, police said.

Authorities and paramedics were called to the scene near the intersection of 120th Avenue NE and 12th Street, where they found a person underneath a street sweeper. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time 120th Ave is closed in the area, as firefighters work to extricate the victim’s body.

No further information was available, at this time.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

47.622841 -122.179695