Firefighters battle overnight fire at Crown Hill home

SEATTLE — Fire destroyed a home in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood overnight.

Several people called 911 around 3:00 a.m. and by the time firefighters arrived, flames were already shooting out of the roof of the home. Firefighters had to work around a downed power line and extremely cold temperatures. They remain on the scene working to put out hot spots.

The home’s roof even collapsed during the firefight and so far firefighters have managed to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. One firefighter was injured after he fell while on the scene. He’s now being checked out by paramedics.

First responders say nobody was inside the home at the time. Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.