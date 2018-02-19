× Bellevue gun shop refuses to sell long guns to anyone under 21 with some exceptions

BELLEVUE – Big sales and President’s Day go hand in hand but at LowPriceGuns.com in Bellevue, persuasion is more important than profits.

“If there is a 5 percent chance it will prevent, it’s worth it to me,” gun shop owner Jason Cazes said.

After last week’s Parkland, Florida school shooting Cazes sat down with Q13 FOX News pushing the idea to ban sales of long guns to anyone under 21 years old unless they have been trained in the military.

It’s the first time he has felt this way and he calls it a common sense solution.

Right now you have to be 21 years-old to own a handgun but only 18 years-old to own a long gun like a AR-15.

“They are not emotionally mature enough to handle it they have to be 21 to get an AR 15 I am sorry,” Cazes said.

Since making that comment last week, he’s been getting a firestorm of angry phone calls and comments.

“I’ve been called a sellout, a traitor and every name in the book really,” Cazes said.

Most of the backlash is happening on social media. The store’s Facebook page getting thousands of comments one of Cazes’ recent posts even reaching more than 23 thousand people.

“If you looked at my reviews they were all 5 stars, it’s now all 1 star,” Cazes said.

But Cazes isn’t backing off instead he’s doubling down.

He’s no longer waiting for the state laws to change. He is changing his store policy refusing to sell long guns to anyone under 21 years-old.

He will make exceptions for the military and in some cases if a parent buys and takes responsibility for a long gun purchase for their children.

He’s fielding harsh words from angry people who disagree with what he is doing. Both from the left and right.

“Both sides don’t want to budge any, that’s the issue we are dealing with,” Cazes said.

Cazes says he understands why many gun owners feel threatened by his move.

“The gun side is saying no more laws, I don’t trust you you are trying to take them all,” Cazes said.

But he has a bigger picture in mind.

His main motive is to protect long guns from being banned all together.

“This is what I want to defend myself, it’s a defensive rifle,” Cazes said.

Cazes wants to make a deal with the left, promise to not ban long guns and he will won’t sell long guns to anyone under 21.

“Let’s make a trade, let’s make a bill into law, who is going to have the guts to put this together is it going to be on the left or the right we will see,” Cazes said.

Until then he’s willing to take the heat.

“I am putting my business and my livelihood for it,” Cazes said.

There are bills in Olympia similar to what Cazes is proposing. But insiders tell Q13 News that the bill does not have the support to pass this year. But Cazes says if gun control advocates would be willing to budge and promise not to ban long guns he believes the people on the right will also budge a little.