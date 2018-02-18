Winds and waves temporarily close Westbound I-90 floating bridge

MERCER ISLAND – The westbound Interstate 90 floating bridge temporarily closed to traffic at 2:18 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. All vehicles must exit westbound I-90 at Island Crest Way on Mercer Island.

Washington State Department of Transportation says maintenance crews close the floating bridge when sustained northerly wind speeds reach 26 mph with wave heights of at least 2 feet.

The closure is necessary in order to prevent damage to the bridge.

Drivers traveling to Seattle from the eastside of Lake Washington should plan for additional travel time and use alternate routes such as I-405 or State Routes 520 and 522. The eastbound I-90 floating bridge remains open to traffic.

Crews are monitoring the weather and will reopen westbound I-90 once the winds and resulting waves subside and the bridge has been inspected. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.