× What should you do if a power line falls on your car?

High winds Saturday brought a power pole crashing down on a car in Auburn, trapping two people inside. It can be a scary situation, but the victims did exactly the right thing: stayed inside the car until crews were able to come rescue them.

Puget Sound Energy says any time a power line falls, you should assume it’s live, and could electrocute you. That’s why you should never drive over a fallen power line – and if one falls on your car, you should stay inside unless you’re in immediate danger. Call 911, and wait for the professionals.

If you have to get out right away because there’s some other danger (if the car is on fire, for example) here is the way to do it safely:

Without touching the sides of the car, jump as far away as you can, landing with both feet on the ground. Whatever you do, do not touch the car for balance, because it could be conducting electricity.

Once you’re on the ground, shuffle away until you are more than 10 yards from the car. Shuffling is safer than walking or running when there is the risk of electrocution involved.

If you see a downed power line and it is not an emergency, you can call your utility company instead to let them know about the problem.