Swaying scaffolding prompts roads closures in Capitol Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Swaying scaffolding on a building in Capitol Hill prompted the closure of several roads Sunday.

Scaffolding on a building at E John Street and 12th Avenue became detached Sunday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

Officials feared the scaffolding may fall and blow into the street and take some power lines with it.

E John Street was closed from 11th Avenue to 13th Avenue. 12th Avenue was also closed from Denny Way to Thomas Street.

The Seattle area saw sustained winds of 29 mph with gusts as high as 42 mph, according to Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

47.619727 -122.316423