× South Kitsap H.S. wrestlers in-studio after winning first team state title in school history

**Our apologies to Ethan Fragoso, who placed 3rd in the 220 lb weightclass – he was left off the list of top South Kitsap finishers in an on-air graphic. Congrats on great finish, Ethan!

The South Kitsap H.S. wrestling team won its first team state title in school history on Saturday at the annual Mat Classic in Tacoma, and joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on “Q It Up Sports” on Sunday night. Interview below: