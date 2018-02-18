× Pedestrian hit and killed by Metro Bus on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a fatal collision between a Metro bus and a pedestrian.

Seattle police say a person was struck just before 6 p.m. Sunday near a bus stop at N. 130th St./Aurora Ave. N.

Southbound Aurora Avenue at 130th Street is currently closed while detectives investigate the collision.

There is also a power outage in the area and all traffic signals are dark. Seattle police are directing traffic.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.