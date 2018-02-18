× Disney says ‘Black Panther’ is raking it in

“Black Panther” is so far raking it in over the holiday weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Saturday the Marvel Comics superhero movie earned $75.8 million domestically for its opening Friday, the eighth biggest day in industry history.

Disney now estimates the movie will earn between $190 million and $210 million for the four-day Presidents Day weekend that started Thursday.

Besides the strong box office, the movie has been a critical success.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. It also features Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

Official box office estimates are out Sunday.