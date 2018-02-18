Brian Robinson of SonicsRising.com talks NBA to Seattle prospects “Q It Up Sports”

Here's the full video of Brian Robinson of SonicsRising.com joining Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about the NBA to Seattle prospects, especially in light of the NHL expansion application that was recently submitted by Oak View Group to bring a team to the Seattle Center Arena. Interview above.