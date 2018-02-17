× Ricardo Solorio: Fugitive with more than 50 convictions wanted in Tri-Cities

BENTON COUNTY, WA —

The Department of Corrections and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to find Ricardo Solorio. DOB: 11/06/1978. He is 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds. Solorio is a classified as a ‘High-violent offender’.

He has four felony warrants for his arrest in Benton county and a Dept. of Corrections warrant. “Mr. Solorio has a well-known reputation amongst all Tri-Cities Law Enforcement Agencies as he has a long, vast criminal history in the Tri-Cities dating back to 1993 and I have known him my entire Corrections career dating back to 1994. Mr. Solorio is a gang associate and he was affiliated with one of the gangs that was and is notorious in the Tri-Cities that brought drug violence, drive by shootings and murder to the City of Pasco in 1994 and 1995,” said DOC Officer Ross Esparza.