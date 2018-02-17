Ricardo Solorio: Fugitive with more than 50 convictions wanted in Tri-Cities
BENTON COUNTY, WA —
The Department of Corrections and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to find Ricardo Solorio. DOB: 11/06/1978. He is 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds. Solorio is a classified as a ‘High-violent offender’.
He has four felony warrants for his arrest in Benton county and a Dept. of Corrections warrant. “Mr. Solorio has a well-known reputation amongst all Tri-Cities Law Enforcement Agencies as he has a long, vast criminal history in the Tri-Cities dating back to 1993 and I have known him my entire Corrections career dating back to 1994. Mr. Solorio is a gang associate and he was affiliated with one of the gangs that was and is notorious in the Tri-Cities that brought drug violence, drive by shootings and murder to the City of Pasco in 1994 and 1995,” said DOC Officer Ross Esparza.
Most recently, Solorio was convicted for 1 felony count of Possession of Methamphetamine out of Benton County that occurred in 2015. His last known address was in the City of Pasco but he has ties to all the Tri-Cities and to the Hermiston, Oregon area as well so he could be anywhere.
His hair styles change as he has short or long hair which alters his appearance so attached are photos of both. His criminal history includes Felony Assaults along with misdemeanor assaults, Violation of Protection Orders, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement. He has more than 50 convictions in the State of Washington with multiple trips to jail in Benton and Franklin Counties along with several State Prison sentences.
If you can tell officers where to find him, Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.