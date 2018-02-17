× Meet Jane! #WhyNotMePets

A dog named Jane is ready to let out all her energy on the trails of Washington.

She’s a 2-year-old Labrador-Pitbull mix and is staying at the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Midland. Jane is hoping to find a family to bring her home really soon.

Shelter staff say Jane came in as a pregnant stray from Yakima. All of her babies have found homes.

Jane has been at the shelter for more than six months. She’s a little shy initially with strangers. It’ll take her 10 to 15 minutes of interaction with new people, but she’ll get comfortable really quickly with treats.

Jane loves to jog and has a lot of energy. She’d like to have another dog to play with in her new home.

Jane knows how to sit and is learning “down.”

If you’re interested in adopting Jane, you can email the shelter at adopt@motleyzoo.org.

You will need to fill out an application, then the shelter will decide if you are the perfect fit for Jane.